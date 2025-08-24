Hyderabad: Round Table Discusses Educational Development of Muslims in Telangana

Hyderabad: A round table conference on “Educational Development of Muslims: Challenges and Opportunities” was organized on Saturday at the Madina Education Centre, Nampally.

The event brought together educationists, social activists, and representatives from various NGOs to deliberate on the pressing challenges in Muslim education across Telangana.

The discussion highlighted multiple issues at the school, college, and university levels. Key concerns included the need for teacher and student skill development, strengthening special education with a focus on social and emotional learning, and establishing effective mechanisms for collaboration with the government.

Participants raised several demands, such as upgrading infrastructure in government schools, ensuring timely release of minority scholarships, expanding admissions under TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society), enhancing teacher training programs, setting up schools for autistic and special-needs children, and introducing value-based education.

The round table witnessed participation from several notable figures including Shafeeq Uz Zama (Retd. IAS), Tariq Ansari (Chairman, Telangana Minority Commission), Major SGM Quadri (Retd.), Saba Quadri (Help Hyd), Maria Arifuddin (Madina & Global Group), Prof. Anwar Khan, Irfan Khan, Muqeeta Mahboob, Adv. Murtuza Farooqui (Retd. IRS), Aijaz Ahmed, Adv. Afsar Jahan, Waheed (KARE School), and others.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Tariq Ansari assured that necessary representations will be made to the government. He also pledged the commission’s cooperation with stakeholders to ensure the issues raised are addressed through all possible means.