Hyderabad Saw Maximum Development Under Congress Rule Between 2004–2014: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said that Hyderabad developed the most during the period between 2004-2014 when the Congress party was in power in the state and at the Centre. He was speaking at a media conference organized in Hyderabad. He said that the ORR, Shamshabad Airport, and Metro Rail projects were brought by the Congress government.

“Since 2014, the BJP at the Center and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the state have done nothing for the state. No development has taken place in Hyderabad. In 2014, Telangana state was formed with a surplus budget of Rs. 16 thousand crores. In 2023, KCR put Telangana in debt of Rs. 8 lakh crores and handed it over to the Congress party again.

The ITIR given to Hyderabad by the UPA government was canceled. If ITIR had also been sanctioned, the state would have developed further. If floods came and Hyderabad was destroyed, the Center did not even give a penny. Union Minister Kishan Reddy did not bring a single rupee as flood aid from the Center.

During the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime, Kaleshwaram, Command Control Center, Secretariat, and Pragati Bhavan were built. They demolished the good Secretariat because it was not well-designed to make KCR’s son the Chief Minister. Is there any use for that Secretariat for the poor people? Have any new jobs come?

A command control center was set up. Only luxurious buildings were built without permission from anyone. Kaleshwaram, which was built for the farmers, collapsed in just three years. In ten years, the metro rail was not extended even by a kilometer. The sanctioned old city metro was also put aside. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti is also responsible for the losses of L&T, which built the metro,” he alleged.

CM Revanth Reddy is campaigning in support of Congress party candidate Naveen Yadav in the backdrop of the Jubilee Hills by-election. Speaking at a press meet held on Friday on this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy mocked that Bad brothers Kishan Reddy and KTR were expanding the metro together and added that the Bad brothers were obstructing the development. He mocked the great blessing that KTR brought to the city was marijuana and drugs.

He also said that the city had been turned into a drug den and asked whether Kedar didn’t die due to increased drugs in Dubai, besides wondering whether KCR didn’t build farmhouses in violation of 111 Go.? He said that the bad brothers had become an obstacle to the development and added that because of the cooperation of the MIM party, the Metro works were being done, and the Underground drainage works were continuing.