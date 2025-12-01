Hyderabad School Caretaker Arrested After Shocking Assault on 4-Year-Old Nursery Student Captured on Video

A deeply disturbing case has emerged in Hyderabad, where a school caretaker has been arrested after a shocking assault on a 4-year-old nursery student was captured on video. The incident, recorded secretly by a nearby resident, has triggered public outrage and renewed concerns over child safety inside educational institutions. Munsif News 24×7 has obtained details of the investigation currently underway.

4-Year-Old Girl Hospitalised After Violent Assault

A four-year-old student from Poornima School in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly physically assaulted by a female caretaker on the school campus. The assault came to light when a young boy from a neighbouring building captured the incident on his mobile phone, with the disturbing footage later circulating online.

The child’s mother, who also works at the same school, filed an immediate complaint upon learning what had happened to her daughter.

What the Video Shows

According to the complaint and initial police findings, the caretaker — identified as Lakshmi — is seen in the video:

Hitting the child repeatedly

Pushing her to the floor without provocation

Handling the child aggressively and without care

Showing no regard for safety or supervision norms

The visuals have raised serious questions about the school’s monitoring systems, staff training, and the absence of timely intervention.

Caretaker Arrested; Investigation Launched

Following the complaint, Jeedimetla Police registered a case and arrested the caretaker. Officials confirmed that:

The video evidence was crucial in establishing immediate action.

in establishing immediate action. A detailed investigation is underway to determine whether similar incidents occurred previously.

is underway to determine whether similar incidents occurred previously. The school’s internal child supervision protocols, CCTV coverage, and staff accountability procedures are being thoroughly examined.

Authorities stated that strict action will be taken under relevant child protection laws once medical and forensic reports are reviewed.

Child’s Condition Under Close Medical Observation

The 4-year-old girl is currently being treated at a private hospital. Doctors have not yet released the full details of her injuries, but police officials confirmed that:

Her condition is stable but being closely monitored

A medical report will determine the severity of the assault

Further legal action will depend on the extent of physical harm caused

The disturbing nature of the assault has led to widespread anger among parents in the locality.

Parents Demand Action and Better Child Safety in Schools

Parents in the area have expressed deep concern, demanding:

Strict background checks on all school staff

on all school staff Improved surveillance , including functional CCTV systems

, including functional CCTV systems Mandatory child safety training for attendants and caretakers

for attendants and caretakers Transparent reporting mechanisms for any suspected misconduct

The incident has intensified discussions around the safety of young children in schools, especially nursery and primary sections where children are more vulnerable.

As investigations progress, the shocking case of the Hyderabad school caretaker arrested after the assault on a 4-year-old nursery student captured on video continues to raise important questions about child safety and staff accountability in educational institutions.