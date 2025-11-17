Hyderabad Set for Big Infra Boost, Y-Flyover and Road Over Bridge Planned to Cut Travel Time

Hyderabad: In a major push to ease traffic congestion in central Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced two significant infrastructure projects aimed at improving vehicle flow along the busy Begumpet–Sardar Patel Road corridor. The initiatives are expected to greatly benefit thousands of commuters who travel daily between the Panjagutta flyover and the Rasoolpura junction.

Two Key Projects: Y-Shaped Flyover & Patigadda RoB

The GHMC has proposed:

A Y-shaped flyover near the HMRL office in Rasoolpura, costing ₹150 crore

near the HMRL office in Rasoolpura, costing A Patigadda Road Over Bridge (RoB) at a cost of ₹108.02 crore

Also Read: After Jubilee Hills Win, Telangana Govt Sets Stage for Local Body Elections

Y-Shaped Flyover: Design & Specifications

The elevated structure will begin near the HMRL headquarters and extend for about 850 meters. It will serve as a four-lane, bidirectional flyover, designed to split into two arms:

A three-lane arm heading towards Minister Road

heading towards A two-lane arm leading to Patigadda Road

According to Rasoolpura Project Director Sujeeth Veluri, the flyover will function as a unidirectional channel to streamline traffic movement and reduce bottlenecks in the area.

Patigadda RoB: A New Connectivity Lifeline

The Patigadda RoB will start from Paigah Palace and connect directly to P. V. Narasimha Rao Marg. Once completed, it will serve as an alternative route, easing congestion on the existing PVNR Marg–James Street–Minister Road–Rasoolpura stretch.

Local residents describe the two projects as a “double bonanza” for communities in Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Prakashnagar, Vallabhnagar, Airlines Colony, Patigadda, Sardar Patel Road, and Vikar Nagar—areas that have long demanded better traffic solutions.

Road Widening to Complement Projects

GHMC Project Director Venkat Reddy highlighted that the primary purpose of the RoB is to reduce travel time for residents living in surrounding colonies.

He also confirmed that the Patigadda road will be widened to 100 feet, increasing capacity and improving vehicle movement.

Additionally, the stretch from RBI Quarters past Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station up to PVNR Marg will be widened to handle growing traffic volumes.

Traffic Congestion: A Growing Urban Challenge

Over the past decade, rapid commercial expansion in Hyderabad has created serious traffic challenges. To address this, GHMC has launched a comprehensive mobility study under the H-CITI initiative, identifying several projects to enhance road capacity and reduce congestion.

Venkat Reddy added:

“Our objective is to prevent traffic bottlenecks and improve overall mobility. Based on detailed traffic studies, multiple infrastructure projects have been proposed to meet the city’s growing needs.”

The announcement marks a significant step towards reshaping Hyderabad’s traffic network and improving connectivity across critical corridors.