After Jubilee Hills Win, Telangana Govt Sets Stage for Local Body Elections

Hyderabad: Fresh from the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, the Revanth Reddy-led government is now shifting its focus towards the upcoming local body elections. At a cabinet meeting held on Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy approved key decisions that will shape the election schedule and administrative preparations in the coming weeks.

According to sources, the government intends to conduct local body elections after December 9, beginning with the Sarpanch polls, followed by elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs. The cabinet has instructed officials to begin groundwork for the Gram Panchayat elections immediately.

A significant decision taken during the meeting was that the polls will be held strictly within the 50% reservation limit, in accordance with legal and constitutional guidelines. The government plans to issue the Panchayat election notification within the next 7 to 10 days, setting the election process formally in motion.

The cabinet meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, also cleared several major proposals, including the Gig Workers Bill, aimed at improving welfare and protections for platform-based workers in Telangana.

Another key point on the agenda was the Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9. The government plans to complete the summit first and only then move into full election mode.

The detailed discussions on local body elections reflect the government’s intention to maintain momentum following its recent electoral gain and prepare strategically for grassroots polls across the state.