Hyderabad Shaken by Thunderstorms as Telangana Braces for More Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad were greeted by rumbling thunder and intense showers early Thursday morning, as a wave of moderate to heavy thunderstorms swept across Telangana. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of more thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Heavy Rains Recorded Across Telangana

Rainfall data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) showed Kohir in Sangareddy district receiving the highest rainfall at 94.3 mm, followed by Tekmal in Medak (89.5 mm) and Chandampet in Nalgonda (80 mm). Other areas such as Pulkal in Sangareddy (75.8 mm) and Kadthal in Rangareddy (69.5 mm) also saw significant downpours.

Also Read: Lizard Found in Chicken Biryani at AR MEHFIL Family Restaurant in Ibrahimpatnam, Triggers Outrage

Hyderabad Sees Sudden Thunderstorms

In Hyderabad, multiple areas including Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Charminar, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Madhapur experienced thunderstorms lasting about 20–25 minutes, followed by continuous drizzle and cloudy skies.

Secunderabad was also hit hard, with Trimulgherry, ECIL, Kapra, Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar, and Marredpally reporting heavy rain.

According to TSDPS data, the highest rainfall in the city was at the DEO Office near BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram (44 mm), followed by Mailardevpally (33.5 mm) and Kishanbagh (20.8 mm).

Why This Weather Shift?

Meteorologist K.S. Sridhar of IMD Hyderabad explained that this pre-monsoon activity is due to local convective currents interacting with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. “These are classic pre-monsoon thunderstorms. Rising heat creates unstable air, leading to rapid condensation and sudden rainfall,” he said.

The IMD expects this pattern to continue for a few more days, especially during the evening and early morning hours.

Monsoon Likely to Arrive Early

In a significant development, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 27, nine days earlier than its usual onset on June 1. The IMD reports that monsoon winds have already advanced over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands.

Above-Normal Monsoon Expected

Seasonal monsoon rainfall between June and September is projected to be 105% of the Long Period Average (LPA), indicating an above-normal monsoon year. According to the IMD’s April forecast, there is a 59% probability of rainfall being either above normal (105–110% of LPA) or excess (>110%) this year.