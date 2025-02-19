Hyderabad Shops to Operate Late During Ramadan 2025: Telangana Government Announces Extended Hours

The Telangana government has approved extended operational hours for shops, markets, and eateries in Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramadan 2025. This decision aims to accommodate increased nighttime footfall and ensure smooth festive celebrations.

Hyderabad Shops & Markets Allowed Extended Hours for Ramadan 2025

Key Decisions from the Coordination Meeting

A high-level review meeting chaired by Ponnam Prabhakar, Telangana’s BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad City In-charge, was held at the Secretariat on February 19 to finalize arrangements. Attendees included AIMIM legislators, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Waqf Board, and Telangana Police. Key outcomes include:

Late-night operations : Shops and markets can remain open beyond regular hours to cater to Ramadan shoppers, particularly in areas like the Old City.

: Shops and markets can remain open beyond regular hours to cater to Ramadan shoppers, particularly in areas like the Old City. Enhanced facilities : Uninterrupted electricity, clean water supply, and garbage disposal services will be prioritized near mosques and commercial hubs.

: Uninterrupted electricity, clean water supply, and garbage disposal services will be prioritized near mosques and commercial hubs. Security measures: Police departments will coordinate to ensure public safety during nighttime hours.

Focus on Inclusivity and Convenience

The government emphasized equitable access to services across Hyderabad and other Muslim-majority regions in Telangana. Shabbir Ali, Advisor for Minority Affairs, highlighted the need for a statewide government order (GO) to formalize extended timings, ensuring businesses thrive during Ramadan.

Preparations for Ramadan 2025

Infrastructure upgrades : Carpets at historic mosques like Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid will be replaced, and CCTV surveillance will be reviewed.

: Carpets at historic mosques like Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid will be replaced, and CCTV surveillance will be reviewed. Community services : Free Iftar meals and charity drives will be organized by local mosques and NGOs.

: Free Iftar meals and charity drives will be organized by local mosques and NGOs. Traffic management: Additional personnel will manage crowds in bustling areas such as Charminar and Laad Bazaar.

Ramadan Markets: A Cultural Highlight

Hyderabad’s Old City transforms into a nighttime hub during Ramadan, with markets offering:

Traditional foods : Haleem, kebabs, and sweets like Sheer Khurma.

: Haleem, kebabs, and sweets like Sheer Khurma. Festive shopping : Clothing, jewelry, and home décor at iconic bazaars.

: Clothing, jewelry, and home décor at iconic bazaars. Extended eateries: Restaurants and street stalls serving meals until dawn.

Quotes from Officials

Ponnam Prabhakar stated, “Our goal is to ensure all communities enjoy Ramadan with dignity. The extended hours reflect our commitment to supporting both worshippers and local businesses.” AIMIM legislators praised the government’s proactive steps to address logistical challenges raised during the meeting.

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, 2025, subject to moon sighting, and conclude on March 29, 2025, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Daily Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (fast-breaking) timings will vary slightly, with Iftar around 6:20 PM in early March.

The Telangana government’s decision to extend shop hours underscores Hyderabad’s cultural harmony and economic vibrancy during Ramadan. Residents and visitors can look forward to a seamless festive experience, blending devotion with the city’s legendary hospitality.