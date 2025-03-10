Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six Injured in Lift Malfunction at Unison Group of Schools

A lift malfunction at Unison Group of Schools in Amberpet, Hyderabad, led to a serious accident, injuring six people. The incident took place when a wire on the first floor of the building snapped, causing the lift to plummet to the ground floor.

Fouzia Farhana10 March 2025 - 13:26
The incident took place when a wire on the first floor of the building snapped, causing the lift to plummet to the ground floor.

13 People Were Inside the Lift

At the time of the accident, 13 individuals were inside the lift. While six people sustained injuries, some of them critically, the remaining seven passengers escaped unhurt.

Investigation Underway

Local residents alerted the authorities, and the police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The identities of the injured and the exact cause of the malfunction are yet to be determined.

Also Read: Hyderabad Water Supply Disruptions to Last a Week: Affected Areas and Full Details

Safety Concerns and Immediate Inspection

This accident has sparked concerns over the safety standards in schools and public buildings. Authorities have called for an urgent inspection of lift systems to prevent similar incidents.

Further Updates Expected

Investigations are ongoing, and more details will be shared as they emerge.

