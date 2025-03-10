Hyderabad: Six Injured in Lift Malfunction at Unison Group of Schools

Hyderabad: A lift malfunction at Unison Group of Schools in Amberpet, Hyderabad, led to a serious accident, injuring six people.

The incident took place when a wire on the first floor of the building snapped, causing the lift to plummet to the ground floor.

13 People Were Inside the Lift

At the time of the accident, 13 individuals were inside the lift. While six people sustained injuries, some of them critically, the remaining seven passengers escaped unhurt.

Investigation Underway

Local residents alerted the authorities, and the police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The identities of the injured and the exact cause of the malfunction are yet to be determined.

Safety Concerns and Immediate Inspection

This accident has sparked concerns over the safety standards in schools and public buildings. Authorities have called for an urgent inspection of lift systems to prevent similar incidents.

Investigations are ongoing, and more details will be shared as they emerge.