Hyderabad: Tensions Erupt During Old City Demolition Drive, Locals Clash with Police

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed in Akbar Nagar, Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad’s Old City on Thursday as authorities carried out a demolition drive using a Hydra machine and JCBs to clear unauthorized structures, including shops.

Shops Demolished Amid Heavy Police Deployment

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accompanied by a heavy police force, initiated the demolition of illegal shops in the densely populated Akbar Nagar area. The drive triggered protests from local residents and shop owners.

Locals Attempt to Block Demolition, Clash With Police

As the demolition began, local residents climbed the Hydra and lay down in front of JCB machines, trying to stop the operation. Tensions escalated into a physical confrontation between the police and the protesters, leading to minor scuffles.

MIM Corporators Protest Against GHMC Action

Several AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) corporators also joined the protests, raising slogans against the demolition drive and criticizing GHMC officials and local leader Ranganath for what they termed as a “targeted operation.”

Protesters Detained by Police

Police detained several protesters, including local activists and political workers, to bring the situation under control. The demolition was temporarily halted but is expected to resume under continued security cover.