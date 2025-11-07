Hyderabad to Host International Short Film Festival in December; Telangana Govt Clears Major Film Initiatives

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cleared three major initiatives aimed at strengthening the State’s film and television ecosystem under the leadership of Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

According to G.O.Rt.. No.1540, the government accorded approval to the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) to sponsor the upcoming Hyderabad International Short Film Festival, to be held from December 19 to 21, 2025, in collaboration with the Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Studies. A total budget of ₹30 lakh has been sanctioned from the Corporation’s existing funds for the event.

Also Read: Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Slams Cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Over ED Probe into Betting Promotions

Through G.O.Rt.. No.1541, the government also constituted a committee to frame modalities, regulations, and logo design for the proposed Telangana Television Awards 2024, comprising senior figures from the media and entertainment industry.

Further, via G.O.Rt.. No.1549, the State permitted the organisation of the Young Filmmakers Awards Function, with a reconstituted panel including renowned personalities such as director Harish Shankar, singer Rahul Sipligunj, cinematographer P.G. Vinda, and director Balagam Venu. The event will be organised with a budget of ₹30 lakh, to be met from TGFDC’s own funds.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that these steps reflect the government’s commitment to encourage creative excellence and provide platforms for emerging talent in the film and television sectors.