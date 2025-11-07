Hyderabad

Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Slams Cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Over ED Probe into Betting Promotions

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Sajjanar expressed serious concern over celebrities endorsing or promoting such activities, which he said were ruining countless young lives.

7 November 2025
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has come down heavily on cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan following reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into their alleged links with online betting platforms.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Sajjanar expressed serious concern over celebrities endorsing or promoting such activities, which he said were ruining countless young lives.

In a sharp post, the top cop questioned how individuals who “even monetise affection” could be considered role models for the youth.

He wrote,

“Because of addiction to the betting epidemic, thousands of young people are destroying their own lives. Many have even taken their lives. Aren’t these celebrities responsible for promoting the very demon that’s tearing society apart?”

Sajjanar further appealed to public figures to use their influence responsibly and to inspire rather than mislead their followers.

“For the good of society, speak words that motivate the youth to rise higher. Don’t lead your admirers astray and push them towards destruction,” he urged.

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly questioned multiple celebrities for their alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting apps and offshore platforms, some of which are suspected of money laundering.

Sajjanar’s remarks have drawn wide attention online, with many social media users echoing his sentiment that celebrities should act more responsibly, given their massive influence over the younger generation.

