TV Serials Federation Backs Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav After Meeting with Ponnam Prabhakar and Actor Suman

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the Jubilee Hills by-election, prominent figures including Chinna Sreesailam Yadav and noted actor Suman held a meeting with members of the TV Serials Federation in Yousufguda to discuss the concerns and welfare of television industry professionals.

During the interaction, the leaders assured the federation members that efforts would be made to address the long-pending issues faced by artists and technicians working in the TV serial industry. They emphasized the need for better working conditions, job security, and recognition for the contribution of television professionals to the entertainment sector.

Also Read: Harish Rao Predicts “Silent Upheaval” in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Slams CM Revanth Reddy’s Leadership

Following the meeting, the TV Serials Federation announced its unanimous support for Congress Party candidate Naveen Yadav in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. The federation members expressed confidence that the Congress leadership would take proactive steps to resolve their grievances once elected.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides highlighting the importance of collaboration between policymakers and creative communities to ensure fair representation and welfare of media workers in Telangana.