Hyderabad to Witness Protest Tomorrow Against Increasing Fake Encounters

Hyderabad: A roundtable meeting organised at the CPI office in Hyderabad on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged fake encounters of Maoists by the Centre. CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Virasam leader Prof. Haragopal, TJS chief Prof. Kodandaram, Justice Chandra Kumar, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, and balladeer Vimalakka participated in the meeting.

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao alleged that the Centre was adopting ‘evil and barbaric methods’ against the Maoists and claimed that innocent people were being killed in staged encounters without following the government’s own protection policies. He urged society to raise its voice against such actions.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said past encounters were ‘mostly fake’ and reiterated that the Congress opposes violence. “No one has the right to kill anyone. Even if governments disagree with their ideology, leaders like Hidma, Keshav Rao, and Tirupati worked for the people,” he said. He accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing power, acting under corporate influence, and targeting left-leaning groups to hand over mineral-rich regions in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to corporate entities. He also alleged voter deletions in Bihar to favour the NDA.

TJS president Prof. Kodandaram stressed that political movements cannot be suppressed through violence. “Individuals can be killed, not ideas. Law does not give anyone the power to kill,” he said, criticising the Centre for ignoring the NHRC guidelines on encounter investigations. He said using “inhumane, unconstitutional methods” amounted to a crime.

The meeting announced a joint action plan, including an all-party dharna at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund on Friday and a statewide signature campaign demanding an end to fake encounters.