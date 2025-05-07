Hyderabad: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Residential Area

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident has claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Anil Kumar, in Madhura Nagar, Bachupally, after a car reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner ran over the child on Tuesday evening.

Toddler Identified as Son of Apartment Watchman

The deceased, Anil Kumar, was the son of Suri Babu, a watchman employed at an apartment in Prashanthi Hills. The family resided in a basement room within the apartment premises. According to initial reports, the child was playing outside when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Child Entered Main Road While Playing

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary police reports, Anil Kumar inadvertently entered the main road while playing in the apartment vicinity. At that moment, a car moving at high speed allegedly failed to stop and ran over the child.

“He came under the front tyre of the car and suffered grievous injuries,” said a Bachupally police official.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead Later

Family members, upon witnessing the incident, immediately rushed the severely injured toddler to a nearby private hospital. Despite medical efforts, Anil Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment later that night.

Also Read: Not All Fruits Are Equal: Best and Worst Choices for Blood Sugar Control

Police File Case Against Car Driver

The Bachupally police have registered a case against the car driver under negligence causing death and have initiated an investigation.

“A case has been booked under applicable sections of the IPC. The vehicle has been seized, and further inquiry is underway,” police sources confirmed.

Growing Concern Over Child Safety Near Residential Roads

This tragic incident has once again sparked concerns regarding road safety near residential areas, especially for children. Locals have urged authorities to consider placing speed breakers and warning signs in residential zones like Madhura Nagar to prevent such tragedies.