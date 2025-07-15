Hyderabad: Tolichowki Police Solve Multiple Theft Cases, Arrest 3 Suspects

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Tolichowki police in Hyderabad have arrested three individuals involved in separate theft cases and recovered stolen property valued at ₹9.2 lakh.

Auto-Rickshaw Theft Solved in Brindavan Colony

In the first incident, police recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw that had gone missing from Brindavan Colony. The accused was identified as Hameed Khan (19), a habitual offender with a prior criminal record. He was taken into custody and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former Maid Arrested for Gold Theft in Akbarpura

In another case, gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh were stolen from a residence in Akbarpura. During the investigation, police identified the culprit as Deepika, a former maid employed at the house. She confessed to the theft during interrogation, and the stolen gold was recovered from her possession.

Jawa Bike Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Recovered in Jamalikunta

In the third incident, police tracked down a Jawa bike valued at ₹2.5 lakh that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered from Shaik Suleman, a resident of Jamalikunta. He was arrested and booked accordingly.

Police Continue Efforts to Curb Local Theft Incidents

The Tolichowki police have intensified patrolling and surveillance in theft-prone areas. Senior officials stated that the arrests were made possible through prompt investigation and the use of CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Residents of Tolichowki and nearby areas have appreciated the swift police action. Authorities have urged the public to report suspicious activities and ensure proper security measures in homes and vehicles.