Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory for Milad-Un-Nabi Processions

In light of the Milad-Un-Nabi processions set to take place at several locations in the old city on Thursday, the traffic police have issued an advisory for residents.

Syed Iftequar
Traffic diversions will be enforced as necessary along the procession routes from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The main procession will begin at Dargah Quadri Chaman and move through Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Pathergatti, Nayapul, Darulshifa, and Mandi Mir Alam, concluding at Moghalpura. Three other major processions will converge with the main one at Pathergatti, Charminar, and Shahalibanda.

Additionally, a procession starting from Mecca Masjid will end at Haj House, Nampally, while another procession will begin at Pathergatti and conclude at Ali Jah Kotla.

The traffic police have requested citizens to cooperate and use alternative routes where possible.

Tags
Syed Iftequar
