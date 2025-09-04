Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Roads Closed for Ganesh Procession, Citizens Advised Alternate Routes, Check Details

Hyderabad: In view of preparations for the Ganesh immersion procession on September 6, city police have announced widespread traffic restrictions in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. These measures aim not only to reduce traffic congestion but also to ensure public safety. They will be in force from 6 am on September 6 to 6 pm on September 7, with the possibility of extension if required.

The main procession will enter from Balapur and proceed through Keshwagiri, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Aliabad, Charminar, Afzalganj, Abids, Basheer Bagh, Liberty, Ambedkar Statue, and finally reach Necklace Road via NTR Marg and PVNR Marg. Other processions from Secunderabad, Uppal, Tarnaka, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Erraguda, and Asifnagar will also join the route. Only vehicles carrying idols will be allowed on these routes during the procession.

Also Read: Telangana High Court and Charminar to Remain Closed on Sept 6

To ease traffic, diversions will be made at several points, including Keshwagiri, Chandrayangutta X-Road, Mosaram Bagh, Chadar Ghat, Afzal Ganj, MJ Bridge, Liberty Junction, RTC X-Roads, Paradise, Raniganj, Patny, and Tank Bund. Citizens are advised to use Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, or the Masab Tank–Punjab Gatta–Begumpet–Secunderabad corridor to avoid the rush.

Parking for devotees and visitors will be provided at NTR Stadium, Public Gardens, Knuckles Road (behind Buddha Bhawan), Adarsh Nagar, Khairabad MMTS Station, and Institute of Engineers. After the immersion, empty lorries must exit the city via Knuckles Road and Khairabad Flyover. Heavy commercial vehicles, trailers, and construction equipment will not be allowed to enter the city from 8 am on September 6 to 11 pm on September 7.