Telangana High Court and Charminar to Remain Closed on Sept 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declared September 6, 2025 (Saturday) a public holiday on account of Ganesh Idols Immersion Procession.

According to a notification, the holiday applies to the High Court, all subordinate courts in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Ranga Reddy districts, as well as to the offices of Telangana State Judicial Academy, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, High Court Legal Services Committee, and the Mediation & Arbitration Center, Hyderabad.

Also Read: Are You Misusing Drinking Water? Stop Now or Face Disconnection, Says HMWSSB

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced that Charminar, a heritage monument, will remain closed to visitors on September 6, 2025, due to Ganesh Nimarjanam in its vicinity.

Following a request from Hyderabad Police (Charminar Division), the centrally protected monument will not be accessible to the public, and online ticket sales will also remain suspended for the day.