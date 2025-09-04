Are You Misusing Drinking Water? Stop Now or Face Disconnection, Says HMWSSB

Vigilance teams conducted raids in the Mangalhat area and caught several households red-handed for misusing drinking water. Officials revealed that the water was being used for non-potable purposes such as car washing, yard cleaning, and other unnecessary activities.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stated that fines have been imposed on the violators. Authorities also warned that repeat violations would lead to disconnection of water supply and even criminal action.

Appealing to the public, HMWSSB officials urged citizens to use drinking water responsibly and strictly for essential purposes, so that adequate supply can be ensured for all households.