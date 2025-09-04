Hyderabad

SHE Teams Crack Down: 900 Miscreants Arrested in a Week for Harassing Women in Hyderabad

Taking swift action against incidents of harassment near the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, SHE teams have arrested about 900 miscreants over the last seven days. Of these, 55 were caught red-handed.

Mohammed Yousuf 4 September 2025 - 19:40
According to the police, most of the accused were counseled and given a strict warning, while some will be produced in court. SHE teams added that they will remain on duty round the clock to ensure the safety of women during the Ganesh idol immersion.

Team in-charge Lavanya urged women to immediately dial 100 if they face any kind of misbehavior or harassment. She emphasized, “No form of harassment will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders.”

The police appealed to the public to maintain law and order during the festivities and treat women with dignity and respect.

