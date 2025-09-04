Hyderabad

Liquor Shops to be Closed in Hyderabad for 36 Hours

The official notice states that all bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in the Hyderabad metropolitan area will remain closed from 6 AM on September 6 until 6 PM on September 7.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 19:21
Liquor Shops to be Closed in Hyderabad for 36 Hours

Hyderabad: The city police have announced restrictions on bars, wineries, and restaurants in Hyderabad in light of the Ganesh immersion ceremony. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has ordered the closure of all liquor establishments for a period of 36 hours on September 6.

The official notice states that all bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in the Hyderabad metropolitan area will remain closed from 6 AM on September 6 until 6 PM on September 7. However, these restrictions will not apply to registered clubs and five-star hotels.

Additionally, the police have implemented extensive security measures for the Ganesh immersion Shobha Yatra scheduled for September 6. Both city police and the Rapid Action Protection Force have been deployed to ensure public safety. A significant number of officers are stationed near mosques and temples.

CP CV Anand has ordered the police to maintain strict vigil to prevent any anti-social activities, pick-pocketing, eve-teasing, chain snatching, etc.

