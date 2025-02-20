Hyderabad’s Battle Against Noise Pollution: Traffic Police Struggle to Curb Modified Silencer Menace

Hyderabad: Despite ongoing special drives by Hyderabad’s Traffic Police, the problem of modified silencers on motorcycles continues to disrupt daily life in the city.

These illegally altered silencers not only contribute to noise pollution but also create severe health hazards for residents, particularly senior citizens, infants, patients, and working professionals.

Unabated Noise Pollution from Modified Silencers

Every day, hundreds, if not thousands, of motorcycles fitted with modified silencers speed through Hyderabad, creating a significant disturbance. These high-decibel motorcycle exhausts disrupt peace, especially during the night, making it difficult for people to rest.

Residents Express Frustration Over Noise Disturbance

, a senior citizen from Mehdipatnam, expressed his distress: “The situation is unbearable at night. In the dead of night, a bullet motorcycle with a modified silencer speeds past, disturbing everyone’s sleep.” Mohd Sultan, a resident of Falaknuma, pointed out that youngsters often take to the streets after midnight to ride noisily, causing inconvenience to entire neighborhoods. “For them, it might be fun or a matter of pride, but it creates extreme discomfort for other residents,” he complained.

Psychological and Health Impacts of Noise Pollution

According to psychologist N Roshni Rao, continuous exposure to loud noise increases stress levels and disrupts mental well-being.

“High-decibel sounds force the body to release stress hormones, leading to anxiety, irritability, and sleep disturbances. For children, excessive noise can impair concentration, lower academic performance, and hinder cognitive development. Long-term exposure can even contribute to attention disorders and emotional instability.”

Traffic Police Measures to Curb the Issue

Hyderabad traffic police officials have been conducting regular special drives to seize motorcycles with illegal silencers.

Legal Action : Cases are being booked against bike owners for violating the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 , which prohibits noise levels exceeding 80 decibels .

: Cases are being booked against bike owners for violating the , which prohibits noise levels exceeding . Complaint Redressal: Citizens are encouraged to report specific complaints at their nearest Law & Order Police Station for necessary action.

However, despite these efforts, many vehicle owners evade traffic checks by using narrow lanes and riding late at night when enforcement is minimal.

Stronger Law Enforcement Needed

Citizens are calling for a more aggressive crackdown on violators. Arvind Singh, a resident of Mangalhat, suggested roping in law-and-order patrolling teams to assist traffic police. “These offenders take advantage of loopholes by avoiding areas under surveillance. A more coordinated approach is needed.”

Understanding the Dangers of Noise Pollution

Legal Limitations Under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, motorcycles emitting noise levels beyond 80 dB are illegal. However, due to weak enforcement, many riders continue to violate this rule without consequence.

Health Problems Caused by High Noise Levels

Physical Effects : Prolonged exposure to loud noise can lead to high blood pressure, racing pulse, respiratory agitation, chronic headaches , and even heart conditions .

: Prolonged exposure to loud noise can lead to , and even . Sleep Disorders : Noise levels above 45 dB can cause severe sleep disturbances , leading to fatigue, anxiety, depression, and increased stress levels .

: Noise levels above can cause , leading to . Memory and Concentration Issues: Excessive noise negatively impacts cognitive functions, making it difficult to focus, retain information, and perform well academically or professionally.

What Can Be Done to Solve the Problem?