Hyderabad’s Battle Against Noise Pollution: Traffic Police Struggle to Curb Modified Silencer Menace
Hyderabad grapples with rising noise pollution as motorcycles with modified silencers disrupt daily life. Despite traffic police crackdowns, the issue persists, affecting residents' health and peace.
Hyderabad: Despite ongoing special drives by Hyderabad’s Traffic Police, the problem of modified silencers on motorcycles continues to disrupt daily life in the city.
These illegally altered silencers not only contribute to noise pollution but also create severe health hazards for residents, particularly senior citizens, infants, patients, and working professionals.
Table of Contents
Unabated Noise Pollution from Modified Silencers
Every day, hundreds, if not thousands, of motorcycles fitted with modified silencers speed through Hyderabad, creating a significant disturbance. These high-decibel motorcycle exhausts disrupt peace, especially during the night, making it difficult for people to rest.
Residents Express Frustration Over Noise Disturbance
- Mohd Fazal, a senior citizen from Mehdipatnam, expressed his distress: “The situation is unbearable at night. In the dead of night, a bullet motorcycle with a modified silencer speeds past, disturbing everyone’s sleep.”
- Mohd Sultan, a resident of Falaknuma, pointed out that youngsters often take to the streets after midnight to ride noisily, causing inconvenience to entire neighborhoods. “For them, it might be fun or a matter of pride, but it creates extreme discomfort for other residents,” he complained.
Psychological and Health Impacts of Noise Pollution
According to psychologist N Roshni Rao, continuous exposure to loud noise increases stress levels and disrupts mental well-being.
“High-decibel sounds force the body to release stress hormones, leading to anxiety, irritability, and sleep disturbances. For children, excessive noise can impair concentration, lower academic performance, and hinder cognitive development. Long-term exposure can even contribute to attention disorders and emotional instability.”
Traffic Police Measures to Curb the Issue
Hyderabad traffic police officials have been conducting regular special drives to seize motorcycles with illegal silencers.
- Legal Action: Cases are being booked against bike owners for violating the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, which prohibits noise levels exceeding 80 decibels.
- Complaint Redressal: Citizens are encouraged to report specific complaints at their nearest Law & Order Police Station for necessary action.
However, despite these efforts, many vehicle owners evade traffic checks by using narrow lanes and riding late at night when enforcement is minimal.
Stronger Law Enforcement Needed
Citizens are calling for a more aggressive crackdown on violators. Arvind Singh, a resident of Mangalhat, suggested roping in law-and-order patrolling teams to assist traffic police. “These offenders take advantage of loopholes by avoiding areas under surveillance. A more coordinated approach is needed.”
- Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Police Removes Road Encroachments at Tolichowki to Prevent Traffic Slowdowns
Understanding the Dangers of Noise Pollution
Legal Limitations Under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, motorcycles emitting noise levels beyond 80 dB are illegal. However, due to weak enforcement, many riders continue to violate this rule without consequence.
Health Problems Caused by High Noise Levels
- Physical Effects: Prolonged exposure to loud noise can lead to high blood pressure, racing pulse, respiratory agitation, chronic headaches, and even heart conditions.
- Sleep Disorders: Noise levels above 45 dB can cause severe sleep disturbances, leading to fatigue, anxiety, depression, and increased stress levels.
- Memory and Concentration Issues: Excessive noise negatively impacts cognitive functions, making it difficult to focus, retain information, and perform well academically or professionally.
What Can Be Done to Solve the Problem?
- Stronger Police Action: Law enforcement should conduct regular late-night drives to catch offenders and impose strict fines.
- Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating vehicle owners, especially youngsters, about the dangers of noise pollution and encouraging responsible driving.
- Banning the Sale of Modified Silencers: Authorities should crack down on workshops that illegally modify silencers.
- Community Vigilance: Residents should report persistent offenders to local authorities for swift action.
- Use of Sound Monitoring Devices: Traffic police should install sound detection cameras to identify and fine motorcycles exceeding legal noise limits.