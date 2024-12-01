Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions for Mala Simha Gharjana Meeting

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and parking arrangements in light of the Mala Simha Gharjana meeting scheduled to take place on December 1, 2024, at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The meeting is expected to draw large crowds, leading to significant traffic disruptions in the area.

The event will be held from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Congestion on Key Routes

The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic congestion during the event:

Main Routes Affected:

Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds

Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads

Key Congestion Points:

Chilakalguda X-roads

Alugaddabai X-roads

Sangeeth X-roads

YMCA X-roads

Patny X-roads

SBH X-roads

Plaza Junction

CTO Junction

Brookbond Junction

Tivoli Junction

Sweekar Upakar Junction

Secunderabad Club

Trimulgherry X-roads

Tadbund X-roads

Centre Point

Diamond Point

Bowenpally X-roads

Rasoolpura

Paradise

Commuter Advisory:

Travelers are strongly advised to avoid MG Road, RP Road, and SD Road during the specified hours to minimize delays and inconvenience.

Alternate Routes and Traffic Diversions

To facilitate smoother traffic flow, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has implemented the following diversions:

From Alugaddabai/Secunderabad Railway Station: Traffic diverted at Sangeeth X-roads towards Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise. From Tukaramgate: Traffic diverted at St. John’s Rotary towards Sangeeth, Clock Tower, and Patny. From Sangeeth X-roads to Begumpet: Traffic diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, and CTO. From Begumpet to Sangeeth X-roads: Traffic diverted at CTO X-roads towards Balamrai, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, and St. John’s Rotary. From Bowenpally/Tadbund to Tivoli: Traffic diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO, Ranigunj, and Tank Bund. From Karkhana/JBS to SBH-Patny: Traffic diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA or Tivoli. From Jubilee Hills Check Post to Begumpet: Traffic diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad or Greenlands towards Raj Bhavan.

Travel Advisory for Passengers

Train Passengers:

Travelers heading to Secunderabad Railway Station are advised to leave early and consider using the Metro Rail Service to avoid delays caused by road traffic.

Bus Passengers:

Passengers traveling to the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) should anticipate delays and plan to start their journeys well in advance.

Emergency Contact:

For travel emergencies or assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626.

Tips for Commuters

To navigate the traffic restrictions effectively, commuters are advised to:

Use Public Transportation: Utilize Metro Rail or city buses for quicker travel and to avoid congested routes. Start Early: Whether traveling to the event or passing through affected areas, leave home earlier than usual to accommodate delays. Stay Updated: Keep track of traffic updates through official Hyderabad Traffic Police social media channels. Avoid Peak Hours: If possible, avoid traveling during the meeting hours from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Conclusion

The Mala Simha Gharjana meeting is a significant event expected to impact traffic across Hyderabad and Secunderabad. With proper planning and adherence to the advisory, commuters can minimize disruptions. The Hyderabad Traffic Police is working to ensure smooth traffic flow and mitigate inconvenience for residents and visitors.

Stay informed and plan your routes wisely to avoid traffic bottlenecks.