Breaking News: AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain’s Father Passes Away

Hyderabad: AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain Sahab’s father, Janab Mohammed Maqsood Hussain Sahab, passed away earlier today. The sad news has brought a wave of sorrow to the family, friends, and the community.

A request has been made to all well-wishers and the community to pray for the departed soul’s maghfirat (forgiveness).

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024, after Namaz-e-Isha at First Lancer Badi Masjid. Namaz-e-Isha will begin at 7:45 PM, InshaAllah. The burial will take place at Qabarstan Dargah Hazrat Syed Ahmed Badepa Rh, First Lancer, Ahmed Nagar.

Supporters, well-wishers, and community members are expected to join in large numbers to offer their condolences and bid a final farewell.

Our heartfelt prayers are with Mohammed Majid Hussain and his family during this difficult time. May Allah grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.