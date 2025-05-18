Hyderabad: Viral ATM Incident in Yakutpura – Extra Money Dispensed to Multiple Users

Hyderabad: Chaos and curiosity broke out at an ATM near Anmol Hotel in Moinbagh, Yakutpura, after users discovered that the ATM was dispensing more money than requested. The unusual incident took place on Saturday night and quickly drew the attention of dozens of local residents.

ATM Machine Dispenses More Than Requested Amount

According to reports, users initially noticed that the machine was giving out extra cash compared to what was entered for withdrawal. For instance, two local residents reportedly keyed in ₹3,000 but were stunned to receive ₹4,000. A confirmation SMS later showed that only ₹3,000 had been debited from their account.

Another man withdrew ₹1,500 but received ₹1,800 instead. As word spread, people rushed to the ATM, eager to try their luck with the glitching machine.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: What This Couple Did on a Moving Bike in Vijayawada Will Shock You

Crowd Gathers as ATM Malfunctions Go Viral

The unexpected cash windfall attracted a crowd of onlookers and eager users, turning the ATM centre into a hotspot of activity. Several people attempted withdrawals and confirmed that the machine was consistently dispensing more cash than input.

A local resident who noticed the irregularity promptly alerted the police, preventing the situation from escalating.

Police and Bank Officials Intervene, ATM Shut Down

Responding quickly, police arrived at the scene, dispersed the crowd, and downed the shutter of the ATM centre to stop further transactions. A picket was posted at the location to prevent further public gatherings.

Bank officials, upon being informed, suggested that the ATM may have developed a technical fault. Later that night, the bank’s technical team arrived and rectified the issue.

Technical Glitch Suspected, Investigation Underway

The bank confirmed that the anomaly was likely due to a software or dispensing unit malfunction. An internal audit and investigation are expected to be conducted to understand the exact cause of the incident.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid taking undue advantage of such malfunctions and to report them to the concerned officials or police.