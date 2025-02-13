Hyderabad: Water Supply to Be Cut Off for 24 Hours in These Parts of City on February 17

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a 24-hour disruption in the drinking water supply across several areas of the city. The water supply will be suspended from 6 a.m. on February 17, 2025, to facilitate the replacement of crucial valves at Kondapaka pumping station.

Affected Areas:

The following areas will experience water supply disruptions:

SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar, Vivekanandanagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Bharathnagar, Motinagar, Gayathrinagar, Babanagar, KPHB, Balajinagar, Hasmathpet

Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Shapurnagar, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarshnagar, Bhagathsingh Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Alwal, Father Balaiahnagar, Venkatapuram, Machabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpainagar, Yapral, Chanikyapuri, Gowthamnagar, and Sainathpuram

Cheralpally, Saibabanagar, Radhika, Kondapur, Doyens, part of Madhapur, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Thumukunta, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, Gandimaisamma, Tellapur, Bollaram, MES, Trishul lines, Gunrock, Hakimpet Air Force, Secunderabad Cantonment, AIIMS, Bibinagar

Reason for Shutdown:

The disruption is necessary for the replacement of 900mm diameter valves, both BF and NRVs, at the Kondapaka pumping station, which is part of the 3000mm diameter MS pumping main at GDWSS Phase-I.

Residents of the affected areas are advised to make alternative arrangements for drinking water during this period. The HMWSSB has requested the public to bear with the inconvenience and has assured that the water supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed.