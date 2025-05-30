Hyderabad’s First Third-Level Flyover at Gachibowli to Open in June

Hyderabad is set to welcome its first-ever third-level flyover between the Outer Ring Road and Kondapur, aimed at easing traffic congestion at the busy Gachibowli junction. This significant infrastructure milestone is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of June 2025.

Details of the Third-Level Flyover Project

The new flyover is a 1.2-kilometre-long, six-lane structure constructed at a cost of Rs 1.78 billion under the city’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The flyover spans 24 metres in width and arches gracefully over the existing first and second-level flyovers located in Shilpa Layout, making it a critical addition to Hyderabad’s growing urban infrastructure.

Benefits for Commuters and Connectivity

This flyover is designed to reduce travel time significantly for commuters traveling to and from key areas such as Hitech City, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, and the Financial District. In addition to improving traffic flow at Gachibowli, the project also enhances connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, benefiting both daily commuters and travelers.

Strategic Road Development Plan Progress

This structure marks the 23rd flyover and the 37th completed project under Hyderabad’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan, which envisions the construction of 42 flyovers and related infrastructure facilities across the city to address growing traffic demands and urban mobility challenges.

Additional Infrastructure Development Requests

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan has urged the South Central Railway to expedite the completion of overbridge construction works at Shastripuram and Falaknuma within the next three months. These overbridges are crucial to further enhancing the regional transportation network and alleviating traffic bottlenecks.