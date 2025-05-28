Monsoon Alert: Hyderabad’s Flood Drains Under the Scanner as HYDRAA Commissioner Reviews Waterlogging Zones

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon rains, HYDRAA Commissioner Sri A.V. Ranganath conducted an inspection of flood-prone areas across Ramachandrapuram and Lingampally, focusing on waterlogging points and stormwater drainage systems to prevent urban flooding.

Field Visit After Heavy Rain in Ramachandrapuram

Following Tuesday’s heavy rainfall, Commissioner Ranganath visited low-lying zones in Ramachandrapuram, where roads and residential areas were inundated. He reviewed the condition of existing stormwater drains and emphasized the need to de-silt and widen the channels to prevent water accumulation during future showers.

Inspection of Bypass and Floodwater Diversion Works

The Commissioner personally examined bypass channels and areas where desilting of blocked drains was in progress. He stressed the importance of ensuring that rainwater flows directly through stormwater drains and not onto the main roads. This, he said, is crucial to minimize disruption to traffic and local residents during the rainy season.

Coordination with GHMC and National Highway Officials

During his visit, the Commissioner interacted with GHMC and National Highway authorities, seeking explanations for persistent water stagnation in Ramachandrapuram. The findings will be used to develop long-term solutions to address flood risks in the area.

Inspection at RUB Near Surabhi Colony

Later, the Commissioner inspected waterlogging issues near the RUB (Railway Under Bridge) between Chandanagar and Lingampally railway stations, particularly at the entrance of Surabhi Colony, another vulnerable spot during rains.

GHMC Highlights Challenges and Ongoing Measures

GHMC officials explained that floodwater from Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu, along with runoff from upstream areas, is contributing to overflow and stagnation. However, the recent expansion of box drains is expected to offer partial relief this year.

Commissioner Calls for Clean Drains and Vigilance

Commissioner Ranganath instructed all concerned officials to ensure no garbage accumulates in stormwater drains, as it severely affects the city’s flood management system. He stressed that timely maintenance and proactive coordination among departments are essential to avoid severe flooding during the monsoon.