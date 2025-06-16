Hyderabad’s Iconic Ganesh Idol Goes Green with Operation Sindoor Theme in 2025

Hyderabad: As part of this year’s Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol will be themed on ‘Operation Sindoor’, symbolizing divine intervention for peace and national harmony. This colossal eco-friendly clay idol is expected to attract over 10 to 15 lakh devotees over the 10-day-long festivities in Hyderabad.

The tradition of installing the Khairatabad Ganesh idol began in 1954 with a modest 1-foot idol. Over the decades, it has evolved into one of India’s tallest and most talked-about Ganesh idols, often towering between 60 to 70 feet. Each year, a new theme highlights social, mythological, or national relevance.

Idol Crafted by 150 Artisans Using 1,000 Bags of Clay

This year’s idol, themed Sri Vishwashanti Maha Shakti Ganapathi, is being created using eco-friendly clay sourced from Gujarat, replacing the previously used Plaster of Paris (PoP). According to C. Rajendran, the chief sculptor associated with the project for 47 years:

“Over 150 artisans from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are working tirelessly to complete the idol over a four-month period.”

The materials include:

1,000 bags of clay (35 kg each)

(35 kg each) 20 tons of iron for scaffolding

for scaffolding Paddy husk powder, iron mesh, and watercolours for detailing

Khairatabad Ganesh Idol 2025 to Be the Most Expensive Yet

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee is investing around ₹1 to ₹1.5 crore in building this year’s idol, making it the most expensive Ganesh idol in India. The costs are completely funded by devotee offerings, despite rising material prices.

PM Modi and Amit Shah May Be Invited for Idol Unveiling

According to committee members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to be invited for the idol’s unveiling, giving the event a national spotlight.

Iconic Themes of Past Years

Some notable past themes of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol include: