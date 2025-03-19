Hyderabad’s Luxury Home Boom: ₹1 Crore+ Properties Gain Popularity Amid Market Slumps

Hyderabad’s real estate market is witnessing a shift towards high-value properties, with registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore rising by 1% year-on-year (YoY), according to the latest report by Knight Frank India. However, the overall home registrations in the city saw a 16% YoY decline in February 2025.

Decline in Affordable Housing Segment

The report highlights that the demand for homes priced below ₹50 lakh, which constitutes more than half of total transactions, has steadily dropped. In February 2025, this segment recorded a 20% YoY decline, reflecting a significant dip in affordable housing registrations.

Premium Housing Market Strengthens

Despite the decline in total registrations, Hyderabad’s premium housing segment is showing resilience. Homes priced above ₹1 crore now account for 18% of total registrations, indicating a growing demand for luxury properties.

Size of Registered Properties

The majority of registered properties in Hyderabad fell within the 1,000-2,000 sqft range, making up 67% of total registrations .

range, making up . Larger units of over 2,000 sqft accounted for 17% of total registrations, compared to 13% in February 2024, highlighting a preference for spacious homes.

Signs of Market Recovery

Despite the YoY drop in registrations, Hyderabad recorded over 5,900 property registrations in February 2025, marking a 13% month-on-month (MoM) increase in revenue.

District-Wise Registration Trends

Rangareddy led property registrations, accounting for 44% of the total transactions.

led property registrations, accounting for of the total transactions. Medchal-Malkajgiri followed closely with 41% of registrations.

followed closely with of registrations. Hyderabad district contributed 15% of the total registrations.

Registration Trends Over the Years

Volume of Registrations (YoY Comparison)

Month 2024 2025 Y-o-Y Change January 5,444 5,464 +0.4% February 7,135 5,988 -16%

Total Registration Value (₹ Crore)

Month 2024 2025 Y-o-Y Change January 3,293 3,463 +5% February 4,362 3,925 -10%

Future Outlook

With Hyderabad’s residential market moving towards premiumisation, demand for luxury homes is expected to remain strong. However, the decline in affordable housing registrations raises concerns about accessibility for middle and lower-income buyers. Experts suggest that government policies and incentives could play a crucial role in stabilizing the real estate sector in the coming months.