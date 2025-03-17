Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: Hitec City and Gachibowli Rentals Soar Over 60%

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s real estate market has seen remarkable growth between the end of 2021 and 2024, with Hitec City and Gachibowli emerging as top-performing localities. According to ANAROCK data, rental values in Hitec City surged by 54%, while capital appreciation reached 62%. In Gachibowli, rental values increased by 62%, and capital values soared by 78%.

Capital Appreciation Outpaces Rental Growth in Key Cities

A nationwide analysis by ANAROCK reveals that capital values in key micro-markets across the top seven cities in India have grown by 128% over the same period. However, rental values in many of these markets have not kept pace with overall capital value appreciation.

“Between 2021-end and 2024-end, capital values rose higher than rental values in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), and Hyderabad,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. “In contrast, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai experienced the opposite trend, with rental values appreciating more than capital values.”

Best Performing Markets Across India

In NCR’s Sohna Road, capital values rose by 59%, while rental values increased by 47%. Mumbai’s Chembur saw capital values grow by 48%, whereas rental appreciation was slightly lower at 42%.

The trend suggests that in cities where capital appreciation is outpacing rental growth, homeownership is becoming a more attractive investment option. For investors, markets like Noida, Hyderabad, and MMR indicate strong long-term returns due to rising property values.

Investment Strategy: Rent vs. Buy

According to Anuj Puri, those seeking long-term capital gains should target markets with strong appreciation potential, while investors focused on rental income should look at areas where rents are steadily increasing. The evolving dynamics of India’s real estate market continue to reshape investment decisions, making both buying and renting attractive based on market conditions.