Osmania University Protest Ban Sparks Tension, Several ABVP Activists Detained

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at Osmania University as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the recent ban on demonstrations within the campus.

Several protestors were detained by the police on Monday as they attempted to voice their dissent.

ABVP Protests Against ‘Undemocratic’ Ban on Demonstrations

ABVP student activists gathered in front of the Arts College building, setting fire to copies of the university administration’s circular that imposed a ban on protests. According to the students, this decision is undemocratic and reflects an authoritarian stance by the Vice-Chancellor.

Preventive Detentions and Police Action

In anticipation of the protest, Osmania University police detained several ABVP leaders early in the morning as a precautionary measure. The detained protestors were taken to the OU Police Station.

Students Demand Rollback of Protest Ban

ABVP activists claim that the circular aims to silence students on crucial issues such as lack of funding, faculty recruitment, quality education, and poor food facilities. They have warned that if the administration does not revoke the order, they will escalate their agitation with a “Chalo Assembly” protest.

Growing Backlash Against Protest Restrictions

The protest ban has sparked widespread debate, with students and activists arguing that universities should encourage free speech and student activism rather than suppress it. ABVP has vowed to continue its movement until the ban is lifted.