Hyderabad Police Save Man’s Life with Timely CPR Near Begumpet Flyover

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of quick thinking and efficiency, Hyderabad police officers saved a man’s life by performing CPR near the Begumpet Flyover.

Timely Police Action Prevents Tragedy

According to reports, a man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness near the Begumpet Flyover. Fortunately, police constables Haider and Anand, who were on duty nearby, immediately rushed to his aid. Without hesitation, they performed CPR, successfully reviving the man before calling an ambulance.

Man Rushed to Hospital, Discharged After Recovery

The victim, identified as Suresh from Kagaznagar, reportedly experienced severe chest pain before collapsing. Bystanders panicked, but the presence of the alert police officers proved to be lifesaving.

After administering CPR, the officers promptly arranged for an ambulance and had him shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. Medical staff confirmed that his condition stabilized, and he was later discharged.

Public Applauds Hyderabad Police for Swift Response

The incident has gained significant attention, with many appreciating the Hyderabad police for their quick response and life-saving efforts. The timely intervention not only saved a life but also highlighted the importance of CPR training for first responders.

Authorities urge the public to be aware of basic life-saving techniques, as prompt medical aid can make a crucial difference in emergencies.