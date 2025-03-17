Tragic Loss: Three Hyderabad Residents Killed in Horrific US Road Crash

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a family of three from Shadnagar, Telangana, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the United States on March 16.

Pragathi Reddy (35), her son Harveen (6), and her mother-in-law Sunitha (56) were killed when their car collided with another vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.

Family from Shadnagar Dies in US Road Crash

According to reports, Pragathi Reddy, the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy of Tekulapalli village in Kondurgu mandal, was traveling with her son and mother-in-law when the fatal crash occurred. The vehicle was hit by another car that was speeding in the wrong direction, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Pragathi Reddy, who had moved back to the United States just three months ago, had been living in Florida with her husband Rohit Reddy, who hails from Bakricheprial village in Siddipet district.

Tragic Loss Shocks Tekulapalli Village

The news of the accident has deeply affected the community of Tekulapalli village in Shadnagar constituency, where the family was well-known. Friends, family, and villagers are mourning the loss of the three lives, while expressing shock and grief over the incident.

Details of the Accident and Investigation

The family was traveling on March 16 when the collision occurred. Authorities in the US have initiated an investigation into the accident. Reports suggest that the car traveling in the wrong lane was responsible for the crash, although further details are awaited from law enforcement agencies.

Remembering Pragathi Reddy and Her Family

Pragathi Reddy’s return to the United States just months ago marked a new chapter in her life. She was a beloved member of her family and community, and her untimely death, along with her son and mother-in-law, has left a profound impact on her loved ones.