Hyderabad: Speeding Car Smashes into Metro Pillar in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A speeding car crashed into a metro rail pillar in Jubilee Hills on Monday morning, leaving one person injured.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, traveling from Krishna Nagar towards the Jubilee Hills check post, lost control and crashed into the median.

Car Loses Control and Causes Traffic Jam

According to the police, the driver of the car lost control of the steering, causing the vehicle to veer off course and hit the median. The car then jumped onto the opposite side of the road at the same high speed before coming to a complete stop. The crash led to a massive traffic jam on the busy road, disrupting commuters in the area.

Locals Rush to the Scene

The loud sounds from the mishap attracted attention, and nearby motorists along with locals rushed to the spot to help. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Driver Fled the Scene, Investigation Underway

The Jubilee Hills police have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the driver, who reportedly fled the scene shortly after the crash. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Traffic Disruptions in Jubilee Hills

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions in the area, with several vehicles stuck in the jam caused by the incident. Police and traffic authorities worked to clear the site and manage the congestion.