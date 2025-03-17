Heat Wave Alert: Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Sizzle Over 40°C!
The heat wave conditions have intensified in Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana, with multiple locations recording average maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.
Join our WhatsApp Group
Hyderabad: The heat wave conditions have intensified in Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana, with multiple locations recording average maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.
Table of Contents
According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPC) weather data, the heat wave is making its presence felt across the state, prompting health concerns and safety warnings.
IMD Issues Heat Wave Advisory for Telangana
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued a warning urging the public to take extra precautions during the ongoing heat wave. IMD-Hyderabad Chief, Dr. K. Nagaratna, explained that heat wave conditions are defined when the maximum temperature at a measuring station reaches at least 40°C in plains like Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana, and 37°C in coastal regions.
Also Read: Pilgrims Advised to Complete Haj 2025 Bookings by April 18
“This is the onset of the heat wave season. We advise everyone to be cautious and take necessary precautions during this extreme heat,” said Dr. Nagaratna.
Highest Temperatures Recorded in Hyderabad Suburbs
In the city outskirts of Rangareddy district, Ibrahimpatnam recorded a blistering temperature of 42.6°C, making it one of the hottest locations in Telangana. Similarly, Balanagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district registered the highest temperature at 42.6°C.
In the heart of Hyderabad, the average maximum temperature recorded in Balanagar was 42.6°C, followed closely by 42.3°C in the Uppal area. Other areas, including Nampally (41.4°C) and Amberpet (41.2°C), also experienced extreme heat.
Widespread Heat Across the City
Temperatures in several other parts of Hyderabad were not far behind, with areas like Amberpet, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Shaikpet, Marredpally, Rajendranagar, and Saroornagar all seeing average maximum temperatures between 40°C and 41°C.
Heat Wave Conditions Spread Across Telangana Districts
The intense heat wave is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda recorded maximum temperatures between 41°C and 42°C.
Health and Safety Tips During Heat Wave
The IMD has recommended several precautions to safeguard against heat-related health issues:
- Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
- Avoid Direct Sun Exposure – Stay indoors, especially during peak heat hours (10:00 am to 4:00 pm).
- Wear Light, Loose Clothing – Light-colored clothing can help maintain body temperature.
- Use Sunscreen – Apply sunscreen to avoid sunburn when stepping out.
- Keep Cool – Use fans, air conditioning, or cooling systems to maintain a comfortable environment at home.