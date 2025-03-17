Heat Wave Alert: Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Sizzle Over 40°C!

Hyderabad: The heat wave conditions have intensified in Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana, with multiple locations recording average maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPC) weather data, the heat wave is making its presence felt across the state, prompting health concerns and safety warnings.

IMD Issues Heat Wave Advisory for Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued a warning urging the public to take extra precautions during the ongoing heat wave. IMD-Hyderabad Chief, Dr. K. Nagaratna, explained that heat wave conditions are defined when the maximum temperature at a measuring station reaches at least 40°C in plains like Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana, and 37°C in coastal regions.

“This is the onset of the heat wave season. We advise everyone to be cautious and take necessary precautions during this extreme heat,” said Dr. Nagaratna.

Highest Temperatures Recorded in Hyderabad Suburbs

In the city outskirts of Rangareddy district, Ibrahimpatnam recorded a blistering temperature of 42.6°C, making it one of the hottest locations in Telangana. Similarly, Balanagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district registered the highest temperature at 42.6°C.

In the heart of Hyderabad, the average maximum temperature recorded in Balanagar was 42.6°C, followed closely by 42.3°C in the Uppal area. Other areas, including Nampally (41.4°C) and Amberpet (41.2°C), also experienced extreme heat.

Widespread Heat Across the City

Temperatures in several other parts of Hyderabad were not far behind, with areas like Amberpet, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Shaikpet, Marredpally, Rajendranagar, and Saroornagar all seeing average maximum temperatures between 40°C and 41°C.

Heat Wave Conditions Spread Across Telangana Districts

The intense heat wave is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda recorded maximum temperatures between 41°C and 42°C.

Health and Safety Tips During Heat Wave

The IMD has recommended several precautions to safeguard against heat-related health issues: