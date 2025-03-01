Hyderabad’s Narsingi: Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Hyderabad: A tragic hit-and-run accident occurred near the Narsingi Police Station limits on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Vattinagulapally, resulting in the death of one person and leaving another seriously injured.

The incident took place when an unidentified vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

Details of the Accident

The victim, identified as Pilli Ganesh, was killed in the accident, while another individual sustained severe injury. According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, the collision occurred on the ORR Service Road in Vattinagulapally, under the jurisdiction of the Narsingi Police Station. The vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials have started investigating the incident based on CCTV footage obtained from nearby surveillance cameras. The footage is currently being analyzed to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The authorities have assured that all possible efforts are being made to trace the responsible party. A case has been registered, and further action will be taken once the vehicle and driver are identified.

Also Read: Hyderabad Three Killed in Manikonda Fire, Five Rescued

Public Appeal for Information

The Narsingi Police have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the vehicle involved in the incident. They have also appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the accident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact the police.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for more stringent measures to prevent such accidents.

As the investigation progresses, the police are hopeful that the responsible party will be apprehended soon. Meanwhile, the injured individual is receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Road Safety Concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been witnessing a rising number of road accidents, particularly hit-and-run incidents, which have raised concerns about road safety. Local authorities are intensifying their efforts to monitor high-risk areas and ensure the safety of commuters.

For now, the investigation continues as the police work to bring justice to the victims and ensure the responsible party is held accountable for their actions.