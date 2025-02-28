Hyderabad: Three Killed in Manikonda Fire, Five Rescued

Hyderabad: A devastating fire broke out in an independent residential building at Pasha Colony, Puppalguda, on Friday evening, claiming the lives of three people, including a young girl. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, led to intense smoke, which resulted in fatalities due to asphyxiation, police said.

Elderly Woman, Mother, and Child Among Victims

The fire started around 6 PM on the ground floor of a house belonging to Osman, a grocer. As thick smoke engulfed the building, Jameela Khatoon (70), Suhana Khatoon (40), and Sijira Khatoon (7) were unable to escape and succumbed to suffocation.

Gas Cylinders Exploded, Intensifying Fire

As the flames spread to the first floor, three LPG gas cylinders in the house caught fire and exploded, worsening the situation. Fire personnel said the explosions caused the fire to spread rapidly through the structure.

Five Rescued, Two Suffer Injuries

Locals quickly alerted the Police and Fire Department, following which firefighters from Langar Houz Fire Station arrived at the scene. The rescue teams, along with local residents, managed to save five people trapped on the first floor. Two of the rescued individuals suffered fractures and were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Investigation Underway

The Narsingi Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the exact cause of the fire. Officials are also assessing the damage and verifying safety compliance in the affected building.