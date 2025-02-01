Hyderabad: Hydraa Begins Demolition in Durga Nagar X Road

Hyderabad: The Hydraa has launched its Weekend demolitions, targeting illegal structures along roadsides. In a significant move, Hydra authorities initiated the demolition of shops in the Durga Nagar Chowrasta area, under the Rajendranagar – Malkajgiri Police Station jurisdiction.

Demolitions Begin in Durga Nagar Chowrasta Area

The demolitions took place on Saturday morning, with Hydraa officials clearing roadside shops that had been deemed illegal by the authorities. The affected structures were situated along the busy Durga Nagar Chowrasta, a key area under the jurisdiction of Rajendranagar – Malkajgiri PS.

Local residents and shop owners were caught off guard by the sudden action. The demolitions are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to address encroachments and clear public spaces for improved urban planning and infrastructure development.

Impact on Local Business and Residents

The demolitions have caused a stir among local shopkeepers and residents, many of whom claim they were unaware of the impending action. Some business owners are now left grappling with the loss of their livelihood, while others are raising concerns about the lack of prior notice or alternative solutions for relocation.

Also Read: Union Budget: No Income Tax on Annual Income Up to Rs 12 Lakh, Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has stated that similar operations will continue across other parts of the city as part of the Hydraa Weekend initiative, which aims to remove illegal encroachments and enhance public spaces.

Local authorities have assured that efforts will be made to support displaced individuals through compensation or relocation options, although specific details on these measures remain unclear at this time.

As the demolitions unfold, residents and businesses are keeping a close watch on the government’s next steps and the potential for further action in other areas of the city.