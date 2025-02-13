Hyderabad

HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising, Removes 42 Unipoles in Hyderabad

Authorities have also urged businesses and advertisers to obtain proper permits before installing hoardings, banners, or unipoles. The crackdown is expected to continue in the coming weeks as part of HYDRAA’s broader initiative to maintain urban aesthetics and ensure public safety.

Syed Mubashir13 February 2025 - 16:18
HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising, Removes 42 Unipoles in Hyderabad
Several advertising agencies have come under HYDRAA's scrutiny, including major firms such as Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, and UNI ADs.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Advertising Regulatory Authority (HYDRAA) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized outdoor advertisements, removing 42 illegal unipoles from various locations across the city. The move is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to regulate illegal advertising structures that pose safety hazards and violate municipal norms.

Several advertising agencies have come under HYDRAA’s scrutiny, including major firms such as Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, and UNI ADs. Additionally, smaller agencies like PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, and I Catch have also been flagged for violating advertising regulations.

Also Read: Final Chance! Telangana Govt’s Special Caste Survey Drive Begins Feb 16

According to officials, unauthorized unipoles not only contribute to visual clutter but also pose a risk during extreme weather conditions, such as strong winds and heavy rains. HYDRAA has warned all advertising agencies to adhere to city regulations, failing which strict legal action will be taken, including hefty fines and further removals.

Authorities have also urged businesses and advertisers to obtain proper permits before installing hoardings, banners, or unipoles. The crackdown is expected to continue in the coming weeks as part of HYDRAA’s broader initiative to maintain urban aesthetics and ensure public safety.

https://twitter.com/CoreenaSuares2/status/1889924861826351391

Tags
Syed Mubashir13 February 2025 - 16:18

Related Articles

Hyderabad: Water Supply to Be Cut Off for 24 Hours in These Parts of City on February 17

Hyderabad: Water Supply to Be Cut Off for 24 Hours in These Parts of City on February 17

13 February 2025 - 19:54
Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel exciting opportunity to get 2% extra fuel when refueling their vehicles at participating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) outlets

Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel Than What They Pay for at BPCL Outlets

13 February 2025 - 19:36
GHMC Cracks Down on Footpath Encroachments in Langar House

GHMC Cracks Down on Footpath Encroachments in Langar House

13 February 2025 - 18:31
Hyderabad Welcomes Microsoft’s New Campus as Tech Giant Marks 25 Years in India

Hyderabad Welcomes Microsoft’s New Campus as Tech Giant Marks 25 Years in India

13 February 2025 - 17:24
Back to top button