HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising, Removes 42 Unipoles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Advertising Regulatory Authority (HYDRAA) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized outdoor advertisements, removing 42 illegal unipoles from various locations across the city. The move is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to regulate illegal advertising structures that pose safety hazards and violate municipal norms.

Several advertising agencies have come under HYDRAA’s scrutiny, including major firms such as Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, and UNI ADs. Additionally, smaller agencies like PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, and I Catch have also been flagged for violating advertising regulations.

According to officials, unauthorized unipoles not only contribute to visual clutter but also pose a risk during extreme weather conditions, such as strong winds and heavy rains. HYDRAA has warned all advertising agencies to adhere to city regulations, failing which strict legal action will be taken, including hefty fines and further removals.

Authorities have also urged businesses and advertisers to obtain proper permits before installing hoardings, banners, or unipoles. The crackdown is expected to continue in the coming weeks as part of HYDRAA’s broader initiative to maintain urban aesthetics and ensure public safety.