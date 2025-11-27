HYDRAA Demolition Drive Hits Prakash Nagar, Kukatpally — Tension Erupts Near Nalla Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A fresh round of demolitions by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) in Prakash Nagar, Kukatpally, near Nalla Cheruvu, triggered emotional scenes on Thursday as residents attempted to block bulldozers and stop the operation.

The drive, conducted on November 27, 2025, targeted houses allegedly built on the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the 27-acre lake.

Residents accused HYDRAA of removing structures without notice, survey, or document verification, intensifying public anger across the locality.

Residents Protest as Bulldozers Arrive Without Warning

Videos from the scene showed families crying, pleading, and physically blocking machines. Several residents shouted:

“If our houses are gone, we are finished. We’ll all die together!”

Key allegations from the ground:

No prior notice issued to homeowners

issued to homeowners No survey conducted by MRO teams before demolition

conducted by MRO teams before demolition Taxes paid for years , yet houses labeled “illegal” overnight

, yet houses labeled “illegal” overnight Homes claimed as ancestral properties dating back generations

Residents say HYDRAA teams arrived suddenly with JCBs and police escorts, leaving no opportunity to present ownership documents.

Scale of Demolition: Focus on FTL and Buffer Zone

While the exact number of houses affected on November 27 is still unclear, the operation focused on:

FTL encroachments of Nalla Cheruvu

of Nalla Cheruvu Parts of Prakash Nagar , known for lower- and middle-income families

, known for lower- and middle-income families Areas previously marked in surveys as 14 acres encroached out of the lake’s 27 acres

HYDRAA officials described the demolitions as part of a long-pending lake protection plan.

Nalla Cheruvu: A Repeated Flashpoint

Nalla Cheruvu has become one of Hyderabad’s most conflict-ridden demolition zones.

Previous major drives:

September 2024: 16 sheds & commercial structures removed Several pucca houses affected Families left homeless, including pregnant women

November 18, 2025: Another round of Kukatpally demolitions Residents again reported no notices



Encroachment data over time has shown:

7 acres heavily encroached

heavily encroached 4 acres reclaimed in Ameenpur during related operations

Pattern of Allegations: Poor Hit Hardest

Public anger continues to rise as residents across multiple localities accuse HYDRAA of disproportionately targeting poor and middle-class colonies while “powerful encroachments” remain untouched.

Recent examples include:

Manemma Colony (2024)

Ramnagar Nala demolitions (2024)

Sunnam Cheruvu, where similar no-notice allegations triggered High Court criticism

Residents say the demolitions have destroyed:

Life savings

Bank-financed homes

Family businesses

Basic sense of security

High Court Scrutiny Already in Motion

The Telangana High Court has previously pulled up HYDRAA for:

No FTL survey

No prior notices

No hearings or document checks

Unilateral bulldozing

During the Sunnam Cheruvu hearing, the Court questioned:

“How can HYDRAA decide FTL without following mandatory procedures?”

The latest Prakash Nagar demolitions may again come under legal review, especially as residents prepare petitions.

Social Media Buzz and Lesser-Known Details

The November 27 demolition became a trending topic locally within hours.

Trending angles:

#HYDRAABulldozer and #SavePrakashNagar hashtags circulating on Instagram and Twitter

and hashtags circulating on Instagram and Twitter Residents sharing emotional videos showing children and elderly pleading with officials

Local portals claiming GIS-based surveys pushed HYDRAA to focus on Kukatpally

pushed HYDRAA to focus on Kukatpally Unconfirmed political pressure to clear lakes ahead of city-wide environmental deadlines

WhatsApp groups mobilising residents to approach the High Court for a stay order

Some lawyers advising residents to prepare ancestral proof documents similar to Sunnam Cheruvu petitioners

Is HYDRAA’s Push Linked to Lake Revival or Something More?

Observers say the November 27 operation could be:

Part of a pre-monsoon lake revival plan ,

, A high-visibility enforcement effort ,

, Or driven by administrative pressure ahead of state deadlines.

With HYDRAA’s demolition teams expanding beyond 70+ units, officials appear to be speeding up operations across several lakes.

The HYDRAA Demolition Drive in Prakash Nagar near Nalla Cheruvu has once again exposed the deep conflict between lake protection efforts and residents fighting to save their homes.

The November 27 operation created intense emotional scenes, raising urgent questions about due process, fairness, and the impact on ordinary families.

As the controversy grows and petitions are prepared, all eyes now turn to how authorities — and the courts — respond to this latest flashpoint in Hyderabad’s ongoing demolition tensions.