BIG BREAKING: Telangana High Court Warns HYDRAA Commissioner — Non-Bailable Warrant Will Be Issued

In a major development, the Telangana High Court has issued a stern and unprecedented warning to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, directing him to appear in person in connection with the ongoing Bathukammakunta (Bagh Amberpet) lake contempt case.

If the Commissioner fails to attend the scheduled hearing, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) will be issued.

The Court made its position clear:

This warning signals how seriously the Court views the alleged violations.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Gives Big Relief to Group-2 Rankers, Single Bench Order Suspended

Why the High Court Escalated the Matter

The Court issued Form I (Contempt Notice) after receiving detailed allegations that HYDRAA:

Violated status-quo orders issued earlier in 2025

issued earlier in 2025 Carried out works beyond the limited pre-monsoon permissions

Made major alterations at the lake site between June and October

at the lake site between June and October Installed an inauguration plaque dated Oct 5 , listing HYDRAA as developer

, listing HYDRAA as developer Allowed private contractors to operate at the lake without transparent approvals

The allegations were supported by a sequence of photographs (June–Oct 2025) showing visible changes to the waterbody and surrounding land.

These records prompted the Court to escalate the matter to contempt proceedings and order mandatory personal appearance.

Court Uses Contempt Powers: What Form I Means

By issuing Form I, the Court has:

Summoned AV Ranganath personally

Required him to explain why contempt action should not be initiated

Put him under direct judicial scrutiny

Most importantly:

The Court explicitly warned that if he does not appear, an NBW will be issued to secure his presence.

This is one of the strongest measures available under contempt law.

Broader Pattern of Judicial Scrutiny on HYDRAA

This is not an isolated incident. Over the past several weeks, the High Court has repeatedly cautioned HYDRAA and its leadership over:

Irregular demolitions , including weekend razing

, including weekend razing Unapproved actions near water bodies

near water bodies Procedural lapses in land development

in land development Misuse of authority in lake-related matters

The Bathukammakunta case has now become the central point in this growing scrutiny.

Contractors and Tendering Under the Lens

The inauguration plaque left at the site listed:

Vimos Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.

NPR Infratech

This has triggered questions about:

Whether tenders were officially approved

Who authorized the contractors

Whether HYDRAA followed due-process requirements

How lake-side works were sanctioned during litigation

These points are likely to be examined closely at the next hearing.

Strong Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

Residents, activists and local forums are heavily discussing:

The High Court’s NBW warning

Environmental implications

Transparency in lake development

HYDRAA’s enforcement practices

Short clips from the site and court discussions have been trending across platforms such as X, Facebook Reels and YouTube.

What Happens Next

The Commissioner’s appearance before the High Court is now crucial.

The Court has clearly stated:

He MUST appear in person.

Failure to appear = Non-Bailable Warrant.

Future action will depend on his explanation and the Court’s assessment of alleged violations.

The coming hearing is expected to shape the next phase of the Bathukammakunta lake case and possibly set a precedent for future accountability actions involving HYDRAA.

This BIG BREAKING development — the Telangana High Court warning HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath that a Non-Bailable Warrant will be issued if he fails to appear — marks a decisive and high-tension moment in the Bathukammakunta lake case.

With the Court taking the strongest possible stance under contempt law, all eyes are now on the Commissioner’s next move.