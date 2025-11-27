Telangana High Court Gives Big Relief to Group-2 Rankers, Single Bench Order Suspended

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has delivered big relief for the Group-2 2019 rankers, offering temporary protection from the earlier order that cancelled their selection list. The Division Bench of the High Court issued crucial interim directions, bringing hope to hundreds of candidates awaiting clarity for the past four years.

Single Bench Order Suspended

The latest ruling came after multiple petitioners approached the Division Bench, challenging the previous judgment that invalidated the 2019 Group-2 results.

Key highlights of the court’s decision include:

Interim suspension of the Single Bench verdict declaring the merit list invalid

of the Single Bench verdict declaring the merit list invalid Adjournment of the case for six weeks

Assurance that the rankers will not face immediate consequences until the final hearing

The controversy stems from the TGPSC Group-2 examination results, which were originally declared on 24 October 2019. Soon after, several candidates raised objections over the evaluation process, prompting the matter to reach the High Court.

Why the Case Reached the Division Bench

The Single Bench had earlier taken a strict stance, cancelling the entire 2019 selection list and directing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to:

Conduct re-evaluation based on the Division Bench’s earlier guidelines

based on the Division Bench’s earlier guidelines Follow the recommendations of the Technical Committee

Release a fresh list of eligible candidates

Complete the entire process within eight weeks

The cancellation created uncertainty among rankers, leading them to approach the Division Bench for justice. Today, the Bench acknowledged their appeal and provided interim relief.

What This Means for Group-2 Rankers

For now, the 2019 rankers can breathe easy as the Telangana High Court has safeguarded them from immediate impact. With the Single Bench order on hold, their positions remain secure until the next phase of hearings.

The Division Bench has made it clear that the matter requires deeper examination and therefore postponed the hearing for six weeks. Until then, the big relief for Group-2 rankers in Telangana High Court continues to be the major development in this ongoing legal battle.