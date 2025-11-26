Telangana: Singareni introduces state’s 1st solar energy storage system

Hyderabad: In order to prevent unused solar power generated during the day from being supplied free of cost to the grid, Singareni is set to introduce—for the first time in the state—a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that stores surplus solar power and makes it available whenever required.



As part of the significant efforts being made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to encourage renewable energy, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has recently installed a 1 MW experimental Battery Energy Storage System linked to its 28 MW solar power plant in Mandamarri Area. Preparations to commission this BESS in the next two to three days have been completed.



The State Government has been actively promoting solar power generation, and several state-run organizations, including Singareni, have adopted solar energy initiatives.



SCCL has already installed solar plants with a total capacity of 245.5 MW, which are operating effectively. The electricity generated is supplied to Telangana Transco through the grid.

However, during periods of low demand within Singareni, the surplus solar power being generated is currently delivered to the grid without any charges.



To make full use of this leftover solar energy, BESS stores the excess power and supplies it during peak demand hours, helping meet the company’s energy requirements efficiently.



Technically, BESS is a highly advanced solar power storage and conservation system. The State Government also intends to install large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems with a total capacity of around 250 MW in the near future. In this context, the 1 MW BESS installed at Mandamarri by Singareni stands as a significant first step.

Established at a cost of Rs 2.73 crores, this BESS will allow Singareni to utilize approximately 9.1 lakh units of otherwise unused solar power annually, resulting in savings of up to Rs 70 lakhs per year.



Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to establish the state’s first BESS despite the presence of many solar plants, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister & Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.



He stated that, with the approval of the State Government, Singareni plans to set up additional BESS units at suitable locations across all its areas.