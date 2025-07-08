HYDRAA Demolition Drive Sparks Protests in Rajendranagar; 1,000 Sq Yards of Park Land Reclaimed

Hyderabad: In a decisive action against land encroachments, the Hyderabad Rejuvenation and Action Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive in Rajendranagar’s Nalanda Nagar, clearing illegal constructions from over 1,000 square yards of public park land. The move, though widely supported by local welfare groups, sparked protests from a few property owners.

Welfare Association Flags Encroachments on Park Land

The operation was initiated after the Nalanda Nagar Welfare Association raised complaints about the unauthorized occupation of public park land located in Hyderguda Village, Survey No. 16. Acting swiftly, HYDRAA officials arrived at the site on Tuesday to initiate the demolition process with the support of the local police.

Encroachers Protest, Claim Private Ownership

During the operation, tensions flared as some property owners claimed their buildings stood on private land. Several individuals protested the demolition, alleging lack of prior notice, and physically blocked the demolition equipment. The situation intensified when groups of women confronted the officials, demanding the drive be halted.

Despite the resistance, HYDRAA teams, along with police support, proceeded with the demolition, tearing down a boundary wall and other unauthorized structures.

HYDRAA Reclaims Green Zone from Illegal Construction

Officials confirmed that more than 1,000 square yards of the designated public park area had been encroached upon. HYDRAA teams restored the land by removing built-up structures and debris, reaffirming their commitment to preserving open green spaces across Hyderabad.