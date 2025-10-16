HYDRAA Ends Years of Flooding at Ameerpet After Removing 45 Truckloads of Silt, Sets Model for Citywide Replication

Hyderabad: For decades, Ameerpet residents have dreaded every spell of heavy rain. Even a 10-centimetre downpour would turn the area into a mini lake, submerging main roads and halting traffic. This year, however, the story has changed — thanks to HYDRAA’s sustained efforts to eliminate waterlogging through extensive desilting and drainage restoration work.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, who has been closely monitoring the operations, said the initiative has successfully prevented flooding across Ameerpet and nearby localities like Gayathri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Srinivasa Nagar, Maduranagar, and Krishnanagar. The team’s on-ground coordination with GHMC, Water Board, and Irrigation Department officials has brought visible results.

During his latest inspection on Thursday, Ranganath reviewed ongoing desilting works and removal of silt and waste from the clogged stormwater drains. “Earlier, even light rain would lead to knee-deep water on the main road. This year, 10 cm of rainfall didn’t cause any stagnation. That’s a major turnaround,” officials informed the Commissioner.

At the Maitrivanam Junction, where multiple pipelines converge, years of accumulated debris had drastically reduced water flow. To restore capacity, HYDRAA teams opened the concrete slabs over the Srinivasnagar West drainage canal and cleared massive blockages. Over 45 truckloads of silt have already been removed from the pipelines so far.

Officials said that once the desilting of the remaining three pipelines is completed, the system would be able to handle up to 15 cm of rainfall without causing waterlogging in Ameerpet. The HYDRAA Commissioner has instructed authorities to replicate the same model in other flood-prone areas across the city by reopening and cleaning underground lines and culverts.

Calling Ameerpet a “model for urban flood management,” Ranganath emphasized that consistent maintenance, timely inspections, and inter-departmental coordination are key to preventing seasonal chaos. Residents and colony association members have expressed gratitude to the HYDRAA team for resolving a long-standing civic issue that has troubled the locality for years.