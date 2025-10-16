Why Did Minister Konda Surekha Skip the Telangana Cabinet Meeting?

Hyderabad: A fresh controversy has erupted in Telangana’s political circles after Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha skipped Thursday’s state cabinet meeting, following allegations surrounding her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N. Sumanth, who is accused of misconduct and corruption.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, discussed several key policy matters — but Surekha’s absence became the focal point of political attention.

Sources revealed that the Congress high command has taken serious note of the developments. AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan reportedly summoned both Surekha and her daughter Konda Sushmita to the MLA Quarters, instructing them to refrain from making further statements to the media.

Sushmita, however, stood by her earlier accusations, claiming that her mother was being targeted by vested interests within the party. She alleged a larger conspiracy involving Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The controversy intensified late Wednesday night when a police task force team reached Surekha’s Jubilee Hills residence to arrest Sumanth, whose appointment as OSD had already been terminated. Sushmita allegedly confronted the police officers, demanding an arrest warrant and accusing them of acting under political pressure. During the commotion, Surekha reportedly emerged with Sumanth and left the premises in her vehicle.

According to Sushmita, the police action stems from allegations that Sumanth attempted to extort a Deccan Cements officer — an incident said to have occurred in Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Huzurnagar constituency. However, she claimed that Uttam Kumar Reddy himself denied filing any complaint.

Sushmita further alleged that Rohin Reddy, a close associate of the Chief Minister, was also involved in the meeting with the cement company but has faced no action. She claimed the motive behind the current episode was to implicate her father, Konda Murali, in a fabricated case.

Adding to the controversy, Sushmita revealed that her father’s official security detail had been withdrawn recently, even though he is a former Maoist, raising safety concerns for the family.

Party insiders suggest that the current dispute may be linked to a ₹71 crore Medaram Jatara works contract, which has been a point of contention between Surekha and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Surekha has accused Srinivas Reddy of interfering in the tender process.

Meanwhile, Konda Murali, speaking to reporters in Hanumakonda, distanced himself from the ongoing controversy, stating that he was unaware of either his wife’s or daughter’s recent actions and remarks.

As the situation unfolds, the Congress leadership is said to be closely monitoring the issue, concerned about its potential to spark deeper rifts within the ruling party just months before the local body elections.

