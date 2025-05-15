Hydraa Swings into Action: Bulkapur Nala Gets Makeover to Protect Gandipet from Pollution

Hyderabad: Gandipet (Osman Sagar), the major drinking water source for the twin cities, narrowly escaped a sewage contamination scare thanks to prompt action by Hyderabad’s water and sanitation body, HYDRAA.

New Shutters Installed on Bulkapur Nala

HYDRAA has installed new shutters (gates) at Bulkapur Nala, spending ₹2 lakh to prevent sewage water from reaching Gandipet lake. Previously, dilapidated gates allowed stormwater—and occasionally untreated sewage—to enter the lake during floods. Responding to recent media reports about sewage inflow, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the site with officials and ordered immediate repairs.

Preventive Measures Taken

Newly installed shutters have now sealed off the direct flow of sewage water into Gandipet. In addition, HYDRAA teams have cleared much of the silt and waste accumulated in the nala, ensuring that the wastewater flows away without entering the reservoir. These proactive steps have safeguarded the quality of drinking water supplied to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Historical Importance of Bulkapur Nala

Once a stormwater canal, Bulkapur Nala now carries domestic wastewater from nearby residential, commercial complexes, and resorts. Originating at Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpalli, it traverses through Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Pochamma Basti, and Chintal Basti before draining into Hussain Sagar.

Locals stressed the historic role of the nala in channeling stormwater into Hussain Sagar and highlighted its potential benefits if fully restored.

HYDRAA Focused on Restoration

HYDRAA has now turned its attention toward the full-scale restoration of Bulkapur Nala. Locals welcome the move, stating that as the only stormwater carrier to Hussain Sagar, this canal deserves special focus and rehabilitation.

