ICAI CA Result 2025 for Intermediate, Final, Foundation to Be Declared on July 6 at icai.nic.in

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the CA Result Date 2025 for the Intermediate, Final, and Foundation exams held in May 2025. As per the notification, the ICAI CA Results 2025 will be released on July 6, 2025, through the official websites — icai.nic.in, icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2025 to Be Out by 2 PM

According to ICAI, the CA Intermediate and Final results will be published by 2 PM on July 6. Candidates who appeared for these exams must keep their roll number and registration number ready to access their results online.

CA Foundation Result 2025 to Be Declared by 5 PM

The CA Foundation Result for May 2025 will be available later in the evening, around 5 PM, on the same date. This result will be accessible through ICAI’s result portals by logging in with the candidate’s credentials.

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025 Online

To check the ICAI CA Inter, Final, and Foundation Results 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link on the homepage Enter your roll number, registration number, and PIN Enter the captcha code and click on Submit Download and save your ICAI CA May 2025 result for future reference

CA Foundation Passing Criteria 2025

To qualify in the CA Foundation exam, candidates must:

Score at least 40 marks in each subject

Secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks

Candidates who achieve more than 70% overall will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction”.

Exam Dates : May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025

: May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025 Admit Card Release Date : April 25, 2025

: April 25, 2025 Previous Exam (January 2025) : Total Candidates: 1,10,887 Candidates Qualified: 23,861 Pass Percentage : 21.52%

:

CA Foundation Exam Timings

Paper 1 and 2 : 2 PM to 5 PM (With 15-minute reading time)

: 2 PM to 5 PM (With 15-minute reading time) Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM (No advance reading time)

Final Thoughts

The ICAI CA Result May 2025 is a crucial milestone for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants in India. Candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI result websites on July 6 to check their performance. These results play a vital role in determining the next academic or professional step in their CA journey.