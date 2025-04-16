ICU Horror: Air Hostess Accuses Delhi Hospital Staff of Sexual Assault

NEW DELHI: A disturbing case has emerged from the national capital, where a 46-year-old air hostess has alleged rape by a hospital staff member while she was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Delhi.

The woman was admitted after an accident at a hotel swimming pool in Gurugram, where she slipped and fell. She was then shifted to a Delhi-based private hospital for further treatment.

Assault Allegedly Occurred During Treatment

According to the complaint, the sexual assault took place while the woman was sedated and receiving ICU care, rendering her defenseless. The accused is believed to be a member of the hospital staff.

Victim Lodges Complaint After Discharge

The air hostess filed a police complaint immediately after her discharge from the hospital. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

Officials are currently analyzing CCTV footage and questioning hospital personnel to gather more evidence.